Jan 12 Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) :

* Its shareholders resolved to appoint Malgorzata Zaleska as president of the company's management board

* The GPW's shareholders decision has to be approved by Polish Financial Supervision Authority

* Polish state treasury named Malgorzata Zaleska as its candidate on Jan. 7

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)