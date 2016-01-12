Jan 12 Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA :

* Advertising agent Mediamond, 50 pct owned by Mondadori, signed an agreement with Gruppo Finelco for the advertising sales of radio stations 105, Virgin Radio, and Radiomontecarlo

* Agreement is effective as of Jan. 1

* Mediaset owns the remaining 50 pct of Mediamond

Source text: bit.ly/1Zi6ZQw

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)