* Said on Tuesday issues green CoCo-Bond

* Issue volume of up to 20 million euros ($21.66 million)

* Interest of the security is 2.85 pct per annum and is initially set from Feb. 1, 2016 to May 31, 2021

* Subscription period for UmweltBank shareholders begins Jan. 15 and ends Jan. 29

