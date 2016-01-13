Jan 13Motoricus SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Aaltonen Team Sp. z
o.o., has signed a contract with KAZ Dystrybucja Spolka z
o.o.(KAZ) on cooperation in handling KAZ suppliers and customers
* Pursuant to the agreement KAZ will provide to the Aaltonen
Team commercial agreements services via its sales
representatives, including issuing invoices on behalf of
Aaltonen Team, providing marketing services and commercial
strategy as well as sharing use of infrastructure
* Aaltonen Team will create and manage a logistics centre in
Skarszewy, Poland, including IT infrastructure and operational
system
* As securing of transaction, Aaltonen Team will granted KAZ
an agreement to transfer 5.3 million shares of Motoricus from
Cyprus-based Perdi Limited, which KAZ will have an option to
exercise in case of delay in execution by Aaltonen TEAM its
commitments
* Following this agreement, the company expects an annual
increase of revenue at an level above 22 million zlotys ($5.5
million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0191 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)