Jan 13

* Said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Aaltonen Team Sp. z o.o., has signed a contract with KAZ Dystrybucja Spolka z o.o.(KAZ) on cooperation in handling KAZ suppliers and customers

* Pursuant to the agreement KAZ will provide to the Aaltonen Team commercial agreements services via its sales representatives, including issuing invoices on behalf of Aaltonen Team, providing marketing services and commercial strategy as well as sharing use of infrastructure

* Aaltonen Team will create and manage a logistics centre in Skarszewy, Poland, including IT infrastructure and operational system

* As securing of transaction, Aaltonen Team will granted KAZ an agreement to transfer 5.3 million shares of Motoricus from Cyprus-based Perdi Limited, which KAZ will have an option to exercise in case of delay in execution by Aaltonen TEAM its commitments

* Following this agreement, the company expects an annual increase of revenue at an level above 22 million zlotys ($5.5 million)

($1 = 4.0191 zlotys)