(Refiles to correct spelling of word "files" in the headline.)
Jan 13Biomed-Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i
Szczepionek SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it filed arrangement proceedings
motion under restructuring law to Lublin court, Poland
* Due to prolonged negotiations in securing financing for
Mielec plant investment project and maturity of settlement
period for eligible expenditures within grant aid received by
the company from the European Union funds, the company applied
to the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) for
extension of the period for the project implementation and
expenses settlement
* On Jan. 11 the company received negative response from
PARP and decided to file the motion to the court due to lack of
extension of the period to incur eligible expenditures,
inability of settling of advanced payments from EU subsidies in
the amount of 30 million zlotys ($7.5 million), as well as due
to lack of possibility to recover further 6.8 million zlotys
invested in Mielec
* Due to mentioned reasons, company has lost its financial
liquidity and was put at risk of insolvency
* Company will continue to conduct negotiations with
potential investors and financial institutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0205 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)