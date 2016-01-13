China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Warehouses de Pauw CVA :
* Says to have closed on Dec. 31, 2015 a sale and rent back transaction with DHL Parcel Benelux for their premises in Eindhoven, Netherlands, for a total investment of about 25 million euros ($27.04 million)
* The site includes a cross-docking centre with a surface area of some 30,000 square meters benefiting the Benelux distribution network of courier company DHL
* Expects to generate with this transaction an initialgross rental yield of 6.5 percent for the leased section
Source text: bit.ly/1Q4WVdm
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9246 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: