** The German government is still uneasy about Deutsche Bahn's plans to partially privatise two of its subsidies - Arriva and Schenker - Handelsblatt reports

** The state-owned rail operator had said last month it wanted to discuss the sale plans at a supervisory board meeting in February.

** According to the paper, government critics say Deutsche Bahn would be giving away essential assets to reduce debt in the short term and board members now expect the plan will be delayed because of the disagreement.

** Deutsche Bahn had previously wanted to decide on a partial sale of Arriva and Schenker in Dec, but that too was postponed over disagreement with the government.

For the original story click here: [here ] (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)