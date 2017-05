Jan 14 Prima Vera SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that Shareholders' meeting decided to change the company name to Zephyro SpA

* Board proposed extraordinary dividend of 0.50 euro per share

* Holders of shares of Prima Holding Srl assigned in exchange for the implementation of the merger of Prima Vera SpA in Greenitaly1 SpA will be excluded from extraordinary dividend distribution

