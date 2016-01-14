BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Home Retail
* Ceo says confident fast track delivery will drive sales growth in future
* Ceo says argos trading was "mixed" but progress made in transfromation plan
* Ceo says has to "respect where sainsbury's sits", does not know what sainsbury's next will be
* Ceo says "overall pleased" with fast-track launch
* Ceo says there was "no plotting" regarding sainsbury's approach in light of wesfarmers
* ceo: 'excited about argos' future whether as independent business or part of someone else' Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: