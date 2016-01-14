** Shares in British bookmaker William Hill rise c.2 pct, one of the top gainers on FTSE mid-cap index

** Posts in line full-year operating profit and announces management changes following a review of its online business

** Andrew Lee, managing director online, to leave at some point in 2016; appoints Kevin O'Connor as chief information officer

** Tighter regulation and increasing gambling duties are squeezing William Hill and its rivals

** Bookmaker issued a profit warning in Oct after a weak Q3

** "2016 should be a better year, with the tax and regulatory drags of 2015 largely worked through and the prospect of the biggest European Football Championships ever," Peel Hunt analysts say

** Canaccord Genuity raises PT from 351p to 375p; rating "hold"

** Stock top gainer on FTSA All Share Travel & Leisure Index (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)