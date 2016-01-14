Jan 14 Association of European Businesses (AEB):

* Sollers Dec. sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia 6,641  vehicles versus 9,813 vehicles in Dec. 2014

* Sollers 2015 sales of new cars and LCV in Russia 54,547 vehicles versus 75,620 vehicles in 2014 Source text:bit.ly/1Rnl53W

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)