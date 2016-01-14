BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Makes its first acquisition in Uppsala
* Agreed property value in transaction amounts to 110 million Swedish crowns ($12.92 million)
* Possession is planned for March 31
* Rental value is over 8.5 million crowns per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5149 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.