BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Ulusoy Un Sanayi Ve Ticaret As :
* Wins contract worth $1.6 million from The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA)
* To deliver wheat flour to Palestine between Feb. 21 - March 20

* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18