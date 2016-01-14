BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Gameloft SE :
* Gameloft advertising solutions and AppNexus announce global partnership
* Gameloft's inventory will be connected to AppNexus's SSP platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: