(Rewords 3rd bullet to clarify value of Casino's stake in Thai unit)

** Shares of French supermarket chain Casino rise 4 pct a day after hitting an 18-yr low

** Thailand's Berli Jucker PCL, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the French retailer's Vietnam unit is one of the company's acquisition targets

** Casino said it also looks to sell its majority stake worth $2.6 bln in Thai unit Big C Supercenter

** Big C soared on the news: +13 pct at 0830 GMT

** Casino announced on Dec 15 its plans to cut debt in half by cutting in its Southeast Asian operations

** Stock still down 19 pct since short-seller Muddy Waters called the retailer "dangerously leveraged" in a report mid-December

** Stock top performer on Europe's Stoxx 600