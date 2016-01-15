US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
** Shares of French supermarket chain Casino rise 4 pct a day after hitting an 18-yr low
** Thailand's Berli Jucker PCL, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the French retailer's Vietnam unit is one of the company's acquisition targets
** Casino said it also looks to sell its majority stake worth $2.6 bln in Thai unit Big C Supercenter
** Big C soared on the news: +13 pct at 0830 GMT
** Casino announced on Dec 15 its plans to cut debt in half by cutting in its Southeast Asian operations
** Stock still down 19 pct since short-seller Muddy Waters called the retailer "dangerously leveraged" in a report mid-December
** Stock top performer on Europe's Stoxx 600
