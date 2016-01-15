Jan 15 Jensen Group NV :

* Has agreed to take up to 49 pct stake in Tolon Global Makina Sanyi Ve Tikaret Sirketi A.S., an unlisted company producing detached laundry machines 

* Acquires a 30 pct stake in Toonen; has agreed to acquire up to 49 pct during the coming three years

* Transaction will be closed on Jan. 29, 2016