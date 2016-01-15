Jan 15 Swedish Match Ab :

* Moody's says absent any debt reduction through the STG IPO proceeds, we view the transaction as a moderate credit negative for Swedish Match, as it will reduce the earnings diversification and the cash flow available to support existing debt obligations

* Says more positively, expect Swedish Match to maintain a balanced financial policy and to continue to adjust the shareholder distributions with the company's underlying operating performance