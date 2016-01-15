Jan 15 (Reuters) -
* Bial says is firmly committed to ensure wellbeing of test
participants, discover cause of situation
* Portuguese pharmaceutical company bial says five people
hospitalized after clinical tests on new drug
* Bial says one of the five people left brain dead
* Says tests followed best international practice and was
approved by French regulatory authorites and French ethics
commission
* Test related to development of new molecule, inhibitor of
enzyme FAAH
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting by Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga)