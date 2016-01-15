Jan 15 (Reuters) -

* Bial says is firmly committed to ensure wellbeing of test participants, discover cause of situation

* Portuguese pharmaceutical company bial says five people hospitalized after clinical tests on new drug

* Bial says one of the five people left brain dead

* Says tests followed best international practice and was approved by French regulatory authorites and French ethics commission

* Test related to development of new molecule, inhibitor of enzyme FAAH