BRIEF-Jewett-Cameron Trading Co authorizes share repurchase plan
* Jewett-Cameron trading company ltd. Authorizes share repurchase plan
Jan 17 (Reuters) -
* Modiin Energy shares up 424 percent, Isramco Negev up 11 percent on Israeli natgas find Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Jewett-Cameron trading company ltd. Authorizes share repurchase plan
* Universal corp says "as we move into fiscal year 2018, we are forecasting that global flue-cured tobacco production outside of china will increase by about 9%" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: