ZURICH Jan 17 A Swiss aircraft carrying three
U.S. detainees freed by Iran and two family members will land in
Switzerland late on Sunday afternoon, then travel on to a U.S.
military base in Germany, a Swiss Foreign Ministry statement
said.
The statement did not say precisely where the aircraft would
land in Switzerland but it seemed likely it would head for
Geneva. The United States has a large military base at Ramstein,
near Frankfurt.
"A Swiss airplane with a representative of the Foreign
Ministry and medics on board brought three of the Americans
detained in Iran, as well as the mother and wife of one of the
three man, back. Landing is scheduled for late Sunday afternoon
in Switzerland. After this, the five passengers will travel to a
U.S. base in Germany," the statement said.