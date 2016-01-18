Jan 18 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (Seat) :
* Said on Friday the board of directors approved the FY 2016
- FY 2018 business plan of the group resulting from the merger
by incorporation of ItaliaOnline into Seat
* The Plan envisages the creation of synergies between
ItaliaOnline and SEAT and the rationalisation of costs
* EBITDA margin expected to increase from the normalised
figure estimated in FY 2015 of 9 percent to 25 percent - 30
percent at the end of the plan period
* FY 2018 revenues are expected to be substantially in line
or slightly exceeding the normalised figure estimated for FY
2015 equal to 448.6 million euros ($488.57 million)
* Free cash flow expected to significantly grow throughout
the entire term of the plan with a cash conversion in FY 2018
estimated to be equal to 55 percent - 60 percent of the EBITDA
* Cumulative investments (CapEx) expected for 110 million
euros throughout the FY 2016 - FY 2018 plan period, with an
impact on revenues estimated to progressively decrease from 9
percent in FY 2015 to approximately 8 percent in FY 2018
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
