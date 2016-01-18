Jan 18 Seat Pagine Gialle SpA (Seat) :

* Said on Friday the board of directors approved the FY 2016 - FY 2018 business plan of the group resulting from the merger by incorporation of ItaliaOnline into Seat

* The Plan envisages the creation of synergies between ItaliaOnline and SEAT and the rationalisation of costs

* EBITDA margin expected to increase from the normalised figure estimated in FY 2015 of 9 percent to 25 percent - 30 percent at the end of the plan period

* FY 2018 revenues are expected to be substantially in line or slightly exceeding the normalised figure estimated for FY 2015 equal to 448.6 million euros ($488.57 million)

* Free cash flow expected to significantly grow throughout the entire term of the plan with a cash conversion in FY 2018 estimated to be equal to 55 percent - 60 percent of the EBITDA

* Cumulative investments (CapEx) expected for 110 million euros throughout the FY 2016 - FY 2018 plan period, with an impact on revenues estimated to progressively decrease from 9 percent in FY 2015 to approximately 8 percent in FY 2018

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)