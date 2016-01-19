Jan 19Beta Systems Software AG :

* Sais on Monday FY 2014/15 revenue up around 23 pct at 41.6 million euros

* FY operating loss of 0.5 million euros, affected by one-time effects of 2.6 million euros

* FY net profit at 2.8 million euros

* Sees further moderate revene growth in FY 2015/16 and balanced operating result

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)