BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19Beta Systems Software AG :
* Sais on Monday FY 2014/15 revenue up around 23 pct at 41.6 million euros
* FY operating loss of 0.5 million euros, affected by one-time effects of 2.6 million euros
* FY net profit at 2.8 million euros
* Sees further moderate revene growth in FY 2015/16 and balanced operating result
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.