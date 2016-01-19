Jan 19 EastSideCapital SA (ESC) :

* Said on Monday that it set up a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Inwestycje w Innowacje Polska Wschodnia Sp. z o.o.

* The company will be based in Cracovia, Poland, and ESC acquired 50 pct of its capital

* The newly created company will help ESC to apply for the EU funding for innovative projects

