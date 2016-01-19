BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Stopklatka SA :
* Said on Monday that it completed series E shares subscription
* It allotted 4,641,304 series E shares at the issue price of 2.30 zlotys each
* The reduction rate for the additional subscription was 99.7 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0988 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.