BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19Fly.pl SA :
* Said on Monday that DAMF INVEST SA has increased its stake in the company to 26.46 pct from 19.78 pct previously held via acquisition of 2,746,513 company's shares
* DAMF INVEST SA is a company related to Mariusz Patrowicz and Damian Patrowicz, a member of the supervisory board of the company
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.