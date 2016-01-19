Jan 19 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :

* Said on Monday that its wholly-owned unit, Discovery sp. z o.o., filed a motion to the Marshal Office of the Pomeranian Region for a concession for the search and identification of amber deposits in Mozdzanowo, Poland

* The amber deposits in the region are estimated at 643,000 tonnes

