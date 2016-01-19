BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :
* Said on Monday that its wholly-owned unit, Discovery sp. z o.o., filed a motion to the Marshal Office of the Pomeranian Region for a concession for the search and identification of amber deposits in Mozdzanowo, Poland
* The amber deposits in the region are estimated at 643,000 tonnes
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.