Fitch Rates Westpac's EUR1.5bn Covered Bonds 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1