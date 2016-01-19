Jan 19 Italian banking association ABI says in its monthly report:

* Bank lending to households, companies up 0.5 percent year-on-year in December after a 0.7 percent rise in November

* November and December mark the two best results for bank lending since April 2012

* Non-performing loans of 201 billion euros at Italian banks in November were 10.4 of total loans, 17.8 percent of corporate loans (Reporting by Milan newsroom)