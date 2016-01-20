Jan 20 Concept Liberty Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that upon its request the Warsaw Stock Exchange suspended trading of its shares between Jan. 26 and Feb. 5

* The suspension of trading of Concept Liberty Group's shares is due to change of nominal value and shares consolidation

* The tradining in company's shares is expected to resume on Feb. 8

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)