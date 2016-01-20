UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 20 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that upon its request the Warsaw Stock Exchange suspended trading of its shares between Jan. 26 and Feb. 5
* The suspension of trading of Concept Liberty Group's shares is due to change of nominal value and shares consolidation
* The tradining in company's shares is expected to resume on Feb. 8
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.