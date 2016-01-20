Jan 20 Futebol Clube do Porto Futebol SAD :

* Announced on Tuesday that it had signed contract with Jose Vitor dos Santos Peseiro to be the main football team's coach

* Contract for one and a half sports season, that is by June 30, 2017, with an option for one more season

Source text: bit.ly/1JXue0x

