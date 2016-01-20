Jan 20 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit, Cambridge Chocolate
Technologies Polska SA, signed an agreement granting exclusive
distribution rights on Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate to
Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp.
* Ever-Spring Cosmetics International Corp. will be
distributing the company's product in Taiwan
* The agreement was signed for period of three years and
estimated value of deliveries in this period is about 2.0
million zlotys ($491,640)
($1 = 4.0680 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)