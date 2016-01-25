BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
(Corrects period in headline and first bullet in Jan. 21 brief)
Jan 21 Biomerieux SA :
* FY sales of 1,965 million euros ($2.14 billion), up 15.7 pct as reported
* Set a 2016 organic growth target of between 6.0 pct and 8.0 pct, on a like-for-like basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.