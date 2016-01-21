Jan 21Softblue SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a cooperation contract
with the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR
* According to the agreement, the company will implement a
project "Sensoft on European Markets" within the framework of
GO_GLOBAL.PL programme to increase commercialization of research
and development works of Polish companies on the global markets
* The project duration is six months and its total cost is
152,941 zlotys
* The financing to the company under project is 130,000
zlotys ($31,546)
($1 = 4.1210 zlotys)
