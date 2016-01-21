Jan 21 Pearson Plc CEO and CFO say on conference call with analysts:

* Ceo says restructuring weighted towards back-office, general costs, assessment and service activities

* Ceo says "clearly challenging time" for company, but will emerge with sharper strategy to return to growth

* Ceo says on analyst call confidence in outlook to 2018 underpins decision to sustain dividend

* Ceo says says it is possible testing contracts could "unwind further" in 2016

* Cfo says not ruling out buybacks, but committed to sustaining dividend, maintaining credit rating

* Ceo says taking "reasonably prudent" view of impact of us employment on college enrollment in forecasts

* Cfo says guidance points to an inflection point in 2017 in organic revenue growth