Jan 21 Pearson Plc CEO and CFO say on
conference call with analysts:
* Ceo says restructuring weighted towards back-office,
general costs, assessment and service activities
* Ceo says "clearly challenging time" for company, but will
emerge with sharper strategy to return to growth
* Ceo says on analyst call confidence in outlook to 2018
underpins decision to sustain dividend
* Ceo says says it is possible testing contracts could
"unwind further" in 2016
* Cfo says not ruling out buybacks, but committed to
sustaining dividend, maintaining credit rating
* Ceo says taking "reasonably prudent" view of impact of us
employment on college enrollment in forecasts
* Cfo says guidance points to an inflection point in 2017 in
organic revenue growth
