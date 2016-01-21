Jan 21(Reuters) -
* Russian Aquaculture (formerly Russian Sea Group)
is readying the sale of its distribution business, according to
data of Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS)
* FAS will review RKK Holding's application to acquire 100
pct of Russian Fish Company by March 30
* Russian Aquaculture does not disclose any details, but
talks about options of raising funds to the capital
* "The company is considering raising investments into
capital in different configurations - at the main level and at
the level of its subsidiaries. Investments are necessary to
develop aquaculture project", - the company's press secretary
Ilya Bereznyuk said
* According to Vedomosti paper, 51 pct of the buyer company
RKK Holding is owned by Hung Vyong Rus, the remaining 49 pct by
the former general director of Russian Fish Company Dmitry
Kotsyubinskiy
* As of May 15, 2015 Dmitry Kotsyubinskiy owned also 5.29
pct shares in Russian Aquaculture
* Russian Aquaculture operates in two segments, aquaculture
and distribution of chilled and frozen fish
* Its main shareholders are businessmen Maxim Vorobiev (31.5
pct), brother of Moscow region governor and son-in-law of
businessman Gennady Timchenko Gleb Frank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting in Moscow by Olga Popova, Olga Sichkar, translated
by Gdynia Newsroom)