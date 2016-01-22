BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22Astro SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 541,679 zlotys ($130,850) versus 343,405 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 140,951 zlotys versus loss of 402,724 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 43,452 zlotys versus loss of 438,416 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 4.1397 zlotys)
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO