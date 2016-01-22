Jan 22 1kemia IUCT Group SA :
* Announced on Thursday that its unit IUCT Empren had
divested its entire stake in Biodan Science SL
* The divestment was a combined operation including
assignment to InKemia group a part of technology developed by
Biodan Science, that would be used in the development of a new
product aimed to treat psoriasis, being carried out in
cooperation with Barcelona Bioscience SL
* Transaction was valued at 200,000 euros ($216,660), which
would not have any impact on FY 2016 results
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
