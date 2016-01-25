Jan 25 Blirt SA :

* In consortium, with Gdansk Medical University, Silesian University of Technology and Oncology Institute of Gliwice, signs deal with National Centre for Research and Development in Poland (NCBiR)

* Deal is for MOLTEST BIS project concerning early detection of lung cancer

* The value of company's share in project is 523,000 zlotys of which 260,000 zlotys is from European Union subsidy

* Blirt will work on diagnostic tests and production technology of semi-finished products

* Project budget is 6.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million) Source text for Eikon:

