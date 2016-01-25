BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Jan 25 Blirt SA :
* In consortium, with Gdansk Medical University, Silesian University of Technology and Oncology Institute of Gliwice, signs deal with National Centre for Research and Development in Poland (NCBiR)
* Deal is for MOLTEST BIS project concerning early detection of lung cancer
* The value of company's share in project is 523,000 zlotys of which 260,000 zlotys is from European Union subsidy
* Blirt will work on diagnostic tests and production technology of semi-finished products
* Project budget is 6.7 million zlotys ($1.6 million) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 4.1324 zlotys)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.