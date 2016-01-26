Honeywell launches $100 million venture fund
May 17 Honeywell International Inc launched a $100 million investment fund on Wednesday that will focus on technology startups.
Jan 26 Solutions 30 SE :
* Reported on Monday, a 2015 consolidated, unaudited revenue at 125.1 million euros ($135.78 million), up 12.2 pct versus 2014
* Says expected 2017 and 2018 capital expeditures of $30 million - $35 million per year - SEC Filing