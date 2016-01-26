BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Probi AB :
* Q4 2015 - 60 percent growth and increased operating margin for full-year 2015
* Q4 operating profit 3.7 million Swedish crowns ($431,975.53) versus 6.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net sales 35.9 million crowns versus 39.9 million crowns year ago
* Proposes fy 2015 dividend of 1.00 crowns per share
* There are ongoing discussions regarding launches in new markets with high volume potential
* As launch dates are still to be determined it is difficult to assess extent to which this may affect 2016
* Order backlog indicates that net sales in Q1 2016 will be at least as high as in strong Q1 2015
* Expect continued growth for full-year 2016, albeit at a lower rate than in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5653 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
