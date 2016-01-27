Jan 27Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its supervisory board resolved to
issue shares under execution of option call III for ITMED Sp. z
o.o. shares acquisition
* As a result of investment agreement signed on Dec. 15,
2014 has a option call III to acquire the remaining
34 percent stake of ITMED for 7.55 million zlotys ($1.84
million), which can be exercised until Dec. 31, 2017
* Payment for exercise of option call III can be made as
deduction of liabilities resulting from subscription for
company's new shares, as agreed in the investment agreement
* Thus, supervisory board resolves to issue 1.5 million
series B2 shares at issue price of 4.55 zlotys per share
* Shares to be offered to Mizarus Sp. z o.o. as part of
payment for exercise of Option Call III in the amount of 6.9
million zlotys
* Rest of payment for exercise of option call III to be made
either via buyback of own shares and offering them to Mizarus or
via another private placement of new shares offered to Mizarus
* After exercise of option call I and II, it raised its
stake in ITMED to 66 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1050 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)