Jan 27 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to admit to trade on NewConnect 13,715,849 series A shares and 1,093,071 series B shares of Med-Galicja SA

* Med-Galicja is producer and distributor of products for rehabilitation and orthopedic aids, among others

Source text bit.ly/1Ka9jrf (Gdynia Newsroom)