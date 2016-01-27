UPDATE 2-Ethiopia's Tedros wins WHO race, first African to get top job
* Offers more geographical representation of WHO jobs (Recasts with result)
GENEVA, May 23 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former health minister and foreign minister of Ethiopia, won an election on Tuesday to head the World Health Organisation (WHO), the first African to do so, edging out a veteran insider from Britain.