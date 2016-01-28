BRIEF-Daishin Information says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
Jan 28 Magnifico SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it sold 11,384 shares in Magnifico Sp. z o.o. for 1.13 million zlotys ($274,500) to the US-based Equimaxx, LLC
* The stake represents about 95.79 pct of Magnifico Sp. z o.o.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1161 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 15 won/share for FY 2016
* Symbility Solutions announces fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue with q1 2017 financial results