UPDATE 2-Musician Chris Cornell dies at 52 - representative
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
Jan 28 Memscap SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 2.8 million euro versus 3.6 million euro ($3.9 million) a year ago
* FY net profit of 0.7 million euros vs 0.2 million euro a year ago
* FY operating profit of 0.8 million euros vs 0.4 million euro a year ago
* Positive operating cash flow of 1.5 million euros for year 2015 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 U.S. musician Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, died on Wednesday in Detroit, his representative said. He was 52.
May 18 Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd :