BRIEF-Anoto Group appoints Will Reeb as Deputy CEO and CSO
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED WILL REEB, PREVIOUSLY CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO ROLE OF DEPUTY CEO AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER (CSO)
Jan 28 SMT SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to buy back its own shares for up to 31.5 million zlotys ($7.7 million)
* Will buy back shares which represent no less than 10 pct and no more than 33 pct of all votes in the company
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million