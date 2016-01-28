Jan 28 Cherkizovo Group says:

* Poultry sales volumes rose 21.8 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to 129,062 tonnes and increased 12.9 percent in full year 2015 to 470,432 tonnes;

* In the full year of 2015, the average rouble price for the group's poultry products increased by 4.2 percent to 94.52 roubles/kg.

* Pork sales volumes fell 12.4 percent, year-on-year, in Q4 2015 to 44,650 tonnes and decreased by 3.8 percent in full year 2015 to 163,678 tonnes.

* In the full year of 2015, the average rouble price for the group's pork increased by 3.5 percent to 99.57 roubles/kg.