BRIEF-General Motors exec says decision to stop car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
* Decision to stop domestic car sales in India to affect 400 jobs
Jan 28Bloober Team SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to launch a process to list iFun4all Sp. z o.o. on the Warsaw Stock Exchange's NewConnect market
* Is the sole partner of iFun4all
* March quarter net profit 54.9 million rupees versus 11 million rupees year ago