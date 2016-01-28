BRIEF-Aspermont announces the sale of Beacon Events
* Confirm settlement from sale of its 60% stake in beacon events to gainwealth for an initial $4.3 million
Jan 28 Valmet Corp :
* Valmet to supply new high consistency bleaching system to Rottneros pulp mill in Sweden
* Order is included in Q4 2015 orders received
* Planned delivery time for bleaching system is in July 2016
* Value of order will not be disclosed. Source text: bit.ly/1TpknTC
* Says unit orders machinery equipment worth T$1.7 billion ($56.17 million)