Jan 28 Valmet Corp :

* Valmet to supply new high consistency bleaching system to Rottneros pulp mill in Sweden

* Order is included in Q4 2015 orders received

* Planned delivery time for bleaching system is in July 2016

* Value of order will not be disclosed. Source text: bit.ly/1TpknTC

