* Said on Thursday the administrators and financing banks reached agreement on the sale of assets of Manfield B.V. to Mnfld BV

* Mnfld to acquire 35-40 of the c. 60 Manfield stores, including stock and inventory

* Mnfld intends to offer renewed employment to employees in the stores to be acquired and to part of the staff in the HQ/distribution center (in total c. 350 of the c. 600 Manfield employees)

