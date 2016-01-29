BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
Jan 29Moscow Exchange:
* Said on Thursday it decided to exclude from third listing level shares of United Credit Systems effective as of Jan. 28 in connection with the cancellation of the individual number of additional share issue
Source text - bit.ly/1NENQSe
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: